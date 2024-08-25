Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 71,504 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 56,066 shares.The stock last traded at $37.21 and had previously closed at $37.27.

Woori Financial Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.53.

Institutional Trading of Woori Financial Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. 17.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments.

