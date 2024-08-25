WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Shares Bought by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 767.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in WPP were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in WPP by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,350,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,791,000 after buying an additional 1,062,708 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WPP by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,155,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,974,000 after acquiring an additional 332,914 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 567,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,003,000 after acquiring an additional 183,955 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of WPP by 5.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 185,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in WPP by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 125,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPP opened at $47.40 on Friday. WPP plc has a fifty-two week low of $41.13 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.954 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WPP. Citigroup raised shares of WPP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

