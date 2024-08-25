Wynn Macau, Limited (WYNMY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0818 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Wynn Macau’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Wynn Macau Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS WYNMY opened at $6.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day moving average of $8.68. Wynn Macau has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79.
About Wynn Macau
