X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.21

X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.21 and last traded at $22.21, with a volume of 3472 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.81.

X-trackers International Real Estate ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.04. The stock has a market cap of $732.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

X-trackers International Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF (HAUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global real estate stocks, excluding the US, Pakistan, and Vietnam. HAUZ was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

