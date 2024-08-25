Xcel Wealth Management LLC Makes New $281,000 Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $114.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $452.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.68. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Exxon Mobil

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.