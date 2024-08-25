Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER) Director Buys $49,910.00 in Stock

Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) Director David C. Habiger acquired 5,750 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $49,910.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 68,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,019.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Xperi Stock Up 2.2 %

XPER stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Xperi Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $12.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xperi

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPER. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xperi during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Xperi by 66.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Xperi by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 9,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Xperi by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Finally, EWA LLC bought a new stake in Xperi during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Xperi from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BWS Financial reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xperi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About Xperi

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

