Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 152,507 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 174,424 shares.The stock last traded at $51.73 and had previously closed at $51.55.

Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.31. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF stock. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC owned about 0.59% of Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF worth $5,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (SNPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a principles-selected, market cap-weighted index of US large-cap securities. SNPE was launched on Jun 26, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.