Yvonne Greenstreet Sells 15,000 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,563,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Yvonne Greenstreet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,148 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,089,960.00.

On Thursday, July 11th, Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,093 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $1,851,273.00.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,301 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total value of $1,917,447.99.

Shares of ALNY opened at $272.64 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.98 and a 12 month high of $285.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $244.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.83. The company has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.73 and a beta of 0.37.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $659.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALNY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $357.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.14.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

