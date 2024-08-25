Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Receives $11.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.33.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wedbush upgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 12th.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Decheng Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the second quarter. Decheng Capital LLC now owns 3,070,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,558,000 after buying an additional 970,859 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 543.8% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 148,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 125,649 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $402,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,581.9% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 178,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 167,854 shares during the last quarter.
ZNTL opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average of $9.81. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $27.51. The firm has a market cap of $226.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.70.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.40). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.85) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.
