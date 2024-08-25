Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Receives $11.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wedbush upgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Cam Gallagher sold 9,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $114,972.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 633,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,591,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Decheng Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the second quarter. Decheng Capital LLC now owns 3,070,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,558,000 after buying an additional 970,859 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 543.8% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 148,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 125,649 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $402,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,581.9% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 178,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 167,854 shares during the last quarter.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.6 %

ZNTL opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average of $9.81. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $27.51. The firm has a market cap of $226.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.70.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.40). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.85) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.