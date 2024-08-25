ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Trading Down 2.3%

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.45 and last traded at $20.50. Approximately 95,097 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,632,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $25.20 to $26.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Macquarie cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.18.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Dividend Announcement

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s payout ratio is 42.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZTO. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter worth about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 32.8% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

