1,269 Shares in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Acquired by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 125.0% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.3% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $167.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI raised Sarepta Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.22.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $140.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1,277.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.53. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $173.25.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $362.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total transaction of $6,295,840.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,217.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total value of $6,295,840.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,217.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $1,281,645.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,243.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

