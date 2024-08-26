16,149 Shares in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Acquired by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLO. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 4th quarter valued at $540,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 4th quarter valued at $14,783,000. Pertento Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of DLocal by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 1,146,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 142,864 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DLocal by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after purchasing an additional 184,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DLocal by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,244,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,014,000 after purchasing an additional 457,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group upgraded DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on DLocal from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on DLocal from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on DLocal from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DLocal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of DLO opened at $8.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average of $11.85. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.74. DLocal Limited has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $23.00.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $171.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.18 million. DLocal had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DLocal Limited will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

