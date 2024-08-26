18,800 Shares in PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Purchased by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PDSB. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 530.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 359,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,587,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 82,135 shares during the period. 26.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have commented on PDSB. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of PDS Biotechnology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.
PDS Biotechnology Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of PDSB opened at $3.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average is $3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.91. PDS Biotechnology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85.
PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology Co. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PDS Biotechnology Company Profile
PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing a pipeline of targeted cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.
