18,865 Shares in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV) Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Solventum in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth about $379,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,878,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOLV has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Argus started coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Solventum Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Solventum stock opened at $61.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.79. Solventum Co. has a twelve month low of $47.16 and a twelve month high of $96.05.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Solventum Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Solventum

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

