1,908 Shares in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Bought by &Partners

&Partners purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 61.5% during the second quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in FTI Consulting by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 229.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 325.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FTI Consulting

In related news, Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 2,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.12, for a total transaction of $454,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,927,604.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

FTI Consulting stock opened at $223.70 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.75 and a fifty-two week high of $243.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.09.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $949.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.67 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on FCN. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

