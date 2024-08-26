20,383 Shares in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nomura by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,933,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,741,000 after buying an additional 689,849 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Nomura by 997.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 112,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 102,445 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Nomura by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 12,309 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Nomura by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 140,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 70,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomura in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Price Performance

NMR stock opened at $5.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average of $5.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.59. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $6.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

