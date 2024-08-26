25,965 Shares in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Old Republic International by 5.2% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Old Republic International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 14,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 8,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 15,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 4,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $140,853.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $35.25 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $35.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.82.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 8.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

About Old Republic International

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.