27,056 Shares in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Purchased by Optas LLC

Optas LLC acquired a new stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNIT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 73,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 8,051 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $690,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 198.9% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 98,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

UNIT stock opened at $4.49 on Monday. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $6.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 74.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.47.

Uniti Group ( NASDAQ:UNIT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $294.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ronald J. Mudry sold 28,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $113,050.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 513,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,218.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Uniti Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 140,000 fiber route miles, 8.5 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

