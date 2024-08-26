283,193 Shares in Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 283,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter worth about $3,967,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,490,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 314,480 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Price Performance

NASDAQ CLSD opened at $1.02 on Friday. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.12. The company has a market cap of $76.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clearside Biomedical ( NASDAQ:CLSD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CLSD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearside Biomedical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.83.

About Clearside Biomedical

(Free Report)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.

