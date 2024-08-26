3,363 Shares in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Bought by &Partners

&Partners acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 194.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HLI shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (up from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.25.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $155.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.67 and a 12 month high of $156.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.92.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 55.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total transaction of $2,664,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Houlihan Lokey news, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total transaction of $2,664,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $1,339,245.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,419 shares of company stock worth $5,297,213. 25.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Houlihan Lokey

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

