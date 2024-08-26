3,617 Shares in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in International Seaways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,137,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in International Seaways by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 70,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its position in International Seaways by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in International Seaways by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after buying an additional 91,710 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its position in International Seaways by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 24,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the period. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INSW opened at $50.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.11 and a 1 year high of $65.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.62.

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $257.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.13 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 49.88% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.49%.

Several brokerages have commented on INSW. StockNews.com downgraded International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on International Seaways from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on International Seaways from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

In other International Seaways news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $263,535.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,867.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other International Seaways news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $263,535.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,867.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total value of $2,182,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,547,752.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,032 shares of company stock worth $3,074,086 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

