3,767 Shares in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,767 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 22,495,313 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,281,608,000 after purchasing an additional 316,009 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,597,474 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $376,421,000 after buying an additional 3,225,957 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 201.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,384,060 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $233,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,766 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,120,229 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,913,000 after acquiring an additional 293,910 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 134.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 747,929 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,588,000 after acquiring an additional 428,252 shares during the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $76.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.47. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12 month low of $52.97 and a 12 month high of $77.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.4336 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IMO. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Imperial Oil from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.80.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

