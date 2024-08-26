3M (NYSE:MMM) Trading Up 0.8%

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $129.90 and last traded at $129.58. Approximately 468,152 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 5,254,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on 3M from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.57.

Get 3M alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MMM

3M Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. 3M’s payout ratio is -22.01%.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other 3M news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,486,484.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3M

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 419.1% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 689.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.