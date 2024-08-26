4,079 Shares in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Purchased by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EWJ. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 164.6% in the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 410.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

EWJ stock opened at $71.93 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.75. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $57.20 and a 12 month high of $72.07.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

