4,196 Shares in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Bought by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in OneMain by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in OneMain by 557.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at OneMain

In other news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other OneMain news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $144,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $114,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 117,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,893.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $953,175 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on OneMain from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.83.

OneMain Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE OMF opened at $48.81 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $54.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.58.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.74 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 12.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.09%.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

