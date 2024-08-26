45,477 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Purchased by Keynote Financial Services LLC

Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 45,477 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,798,000. Apple makes up approximately 6.5% of Keynote Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Apple by 17.9% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 31,278 shares during the period. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 268 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 657.1% during the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,121,037.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,884 shares of company stock valued at $38,092,387 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $226.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $220.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.44. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $237.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 145.35% and a net margin of 26.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Apple from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Itau BBA Securities raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $162.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.63.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

