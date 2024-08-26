61,703 Shares in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 61,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of TTEC by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in TTEC during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in TTEC in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in TTEC by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TTEC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TTEC shares. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of TTEC from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of TTEC from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on TTEC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TTEC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

TTEC stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $30.32.

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

