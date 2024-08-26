62,413 Shares in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 62,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Grab by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,648,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,774,000 after purchasing an additional 126,365 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Grab by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,326,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,840,000 after buying an additional 85,670 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Grab by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 944,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Grab by 125.0% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,062,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 590,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Grab by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,176,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,145,000 after acquiring an additional 279,196 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on GRAB. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Grab in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Grab from $4.30 to $4.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Grab from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.71.

Grab Stock Performance

Shares of GRAB stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.14 and a beta of 0.81. Grab Holdings Limited has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $3.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.40.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Grab had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $664.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Grab Profile

(Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.