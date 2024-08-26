6,365 Shares in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Purchased by &Partners

&Partners bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,365 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 415 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. HSBC upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

NYSE RIO opened at $63.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $59.80 and a twelve month high of $75.09.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

