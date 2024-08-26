7,951 Shares in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Bought by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $551,555,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 32.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,364,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,729,000 after buying an additional 4,207,973 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $117,083,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,635,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,669,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,083 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $4,405,725.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,759,868.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.38.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of BKR stock opened at $35.22 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $28.32 and a fifty-two week high of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

