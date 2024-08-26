8,773 Shares in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMTB. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,113,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,498,000 after buying an additional 267,466 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,619,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,710,000 after acquiring an additional 10,835 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael grew its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 24,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 89.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares during the period. 42.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMTB opened at $22.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.51 million, a P/E ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.13.

Amerant Bancorp ( NASDAQ:AMTB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $98.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.19 million. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

AMTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Amerant Bancorp from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amerant Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

