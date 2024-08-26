9,063 Shares in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 9,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Crocs by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,572,643 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $801,346,000 after purchasing an additional 76,460 shares during the last quarter. WIT Partners Advisory Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,431,000. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in Crocs by 836.7% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,029,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,190,000 after purchasing an additional 919,835 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,211,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Crocs by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 770,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,952,000 after purchasing an additional 245,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Williams Trading raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.27.

Crocs Price Performance

Shares of CROX stock opened at $145.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.00 and a twelve month high of $165.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.42. Crocs had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 53.20%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In other news, EVP Anne Mehlman sold 7,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total value of $1,136,921.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,750,355.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Anne Mehlman sold 7,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total value of $1,136,921.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,750,355.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total transaction of $1,601,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,771,642.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,194 shares of company stock worth $4,361,719 in the last ninety days. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

