ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.58

Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.58 and last traded at $18.58, with a volume of 13833 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on ADMA shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

ADMA Biologics Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average is $9.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -907.50 and a beta of 0.55.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $107.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. ADMA Biologics’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ADMA Biologics

In other ADMA Biologics news, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $1,072,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,081,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,313,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADMA Biologics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,824,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,799 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,382,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,813,000 after purchasing an additional 35,707 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,860,000 after purchasing an additional 447,743 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth $17,221,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,582,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,868,000 after purchasing an additional 575,100 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Featured Articles

