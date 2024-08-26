Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Bought by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 1,472.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 173 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 319.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Up 4.0 %

WMS stock opened at $163.22 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.32 and a 52-week high of $184.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.03.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMS. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $188.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.68, for a total transaction of $648,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,180.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.68, for a total transaction of $648,584.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,180.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.58, for a total transaction of $1,725,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,890.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,007 shares of company stock valued at $15,047,248. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

