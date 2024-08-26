Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading 2.6% Higher

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $156.40 and last traded at $155.65. 12,677,713 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 62,646,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on AMD shares. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.45.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.30 and a 200 day moving average of $164.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.50 billion, a PE ratio of 227.91, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $616,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,781 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.