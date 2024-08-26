Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) rose 3.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $90.06 and last traded at $89.85. Approximately 444,304 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 3,113,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $128.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Albemarle to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.60.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Albemarle

Albemarle Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.49). Albemarle had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 58.91%.

Institutional Trading of Albemarle

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 50,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after purchasing an additional 20,648 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.