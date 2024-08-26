Aldo John Pagliari Sells 4,473 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,473 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.74, for a total value of $1,246,804.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,663,272.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Snap-on Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of SNA stock opened at $283.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $249.84 and a 12-month high of $298.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $270.34 and its 200 day moving average is $275.69.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 39.03%.

Snap-on declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap-on

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Snap-on by 3.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Snap-on by 244.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Snap-on by 18.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in Snap-on by 1.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 365,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

