Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alight were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alight by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new stake in Alight during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Alight in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alight in the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alight by 15.4% during the first quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 19,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Alight news, COO Katie J. Rooney sold 47,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $340,220.61. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,880,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,482,153.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ALIT. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Alight from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Alight in a report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alight from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Alight from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Alight from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.85.

Alight Stock Performance

NYSE ALIT opened at $7.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.24. Alight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.87.

Alight Profile

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

