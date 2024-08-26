Alkemy Capital Investments (LON:ALK) Trading 10.9% Higher

Alkemy Capital Investments Plc (LON:ALK – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 10.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 60 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 58.80 ($0.76). 36,844 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 37,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53 ($0.69).

Alkemy Capital Investments Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,137.81, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of £4.85 million, a P/E ratio of -239.13 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 60.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 75.51.

Alkemy Capital Investments Company Profile

Alkemy Capital Investments Plc develops projects in the energy transition metals sector in the United Kingdom and Australia. It engages in the construction and operation of the lithium hydroxide processing facility and the lithium ore enrichment facility. The company also focuses on designing, developing, constructing, and operating of the plant that produces lithium hydroxide monohydrate.

