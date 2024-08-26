Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Down 2.1% After Insider Selling

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.1% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $271.37 and last traded at $271.37. Approximately 116,912 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 879,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $277.33.

Specifically, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at $20,563,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.14.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.73 and a beta of 0.37.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $659.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Further Reading

