Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Trading Down 2.1% Following Insider Selling

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.1% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $271.37 and last traded at $271.37. 116,912 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 879,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $277.33.

Specifically, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at $20,563,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.14.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.73 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $244.13 and a 200 day moving average of $183.91.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $659.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.22 million. The firm’s revenue was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.21) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $416,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $474,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.