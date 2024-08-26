Alpha Growth (LON:ALGW) Shares Up 14.5%

Alpha Growth plc (LON:ALGW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 14.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.25 ($0.03). 644,486 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 860,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.96 ($0.03).

Alpha Growth Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 13.27, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.14. The firm has a market cap of £10.29 million, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.59.

Alpha Growth Company Profile

Alpha Growth plc focuses on providing advisory services, strategies, performance monitoring, and analytical services to holders of senior life settlement assets in North America. It is also involved in the fund management and insurance businesses. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

