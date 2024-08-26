Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Price Up 1%

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) shares were up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $167.95 and last traded at $167.16. Approximately 2,897,974 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 20,240,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.49.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.86.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.34 and a 200 day moving average of $164.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $3,973,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,235,511 shares in the company, valued at $394,746,532.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $3,973,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,235,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,746,532.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,888.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,065 shares of company stock valued at $31,025,543. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 9,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.0% during the second quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $287,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.4% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, Ted Buchan & Co acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,930,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

