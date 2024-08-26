Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,008 shares of the software’s stock after selling 15,218 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $11,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Altair Engineering by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,182,339 shares of the software’s stock valued at $99,494,000 after buying an additional 583,127 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 5,564.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,043 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 30,495 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 12,233,174 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,029,422,000 after acquiring an additional 932,717 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity LP bought a new stake in Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,376,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering in the second quarter worth approximately $629,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $90.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.59 and a 12 month high of $101.39. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,004.56, a P/E/G ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.38.

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.88 million. Altair Engineering had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder R. Scapa Declaration Of James sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.16, for a total transaction of $605,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder R. Scapa Declaration Of James sold 6,500 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.16, for a total transaction of $605,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $9,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,680,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 259,235 shares of company stock valued at $25,040,275. Company insiders own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

ALTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.67.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

