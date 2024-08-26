Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.26 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 38.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,686 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.0% of Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $17,700,551,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $141,744,609,000 after buying an additional 14,724,687 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,239,757,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,359,677 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,295,899,000 after buying an additional 11,524,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,689,968,000 after buying an additional 6,810,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $177.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 7.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,989,299.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,107,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,241,837. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Amazon.com from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.69.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

