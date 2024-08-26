Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.88

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.88 and last traded at $32.88, with a volume of 29072 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMAL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $31.50 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Up 4.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.70 and a 200-day moving average of $25.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $108.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Amalgamated Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Insider Transactions at Amalgamated Financial

In related news, CFO Jason Darby sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $108,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,819.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 679.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Amalgamated Financial by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

