Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 298,770 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,084 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.3% of Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $59,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Members Trust Co raised its position in Amazon.com by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $1,276,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 55,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,455,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.5 %

AMZN stock opened at $177.04 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.78 and its 200 day moving average is $180.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 22.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. TD Securities increased their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $617,239,158.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 931,925,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,450,290,169.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $617,239,158.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 931,925,277 shares in the company, valued at $186,450,290,169.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,107,817 shares of company stock worth $1,221,241,837 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

