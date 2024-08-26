Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,855,359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 51,924 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 4.1% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $358,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 19,630 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 17,454 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 267,309 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $40,615,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 9,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 46,378 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $21,989,299.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 4,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $918,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,107,817 shares of company stock worth $1,221,241,837. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.69.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $177.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $183.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.90. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.