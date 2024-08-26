Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Strid Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,989,299.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,107,817 shares of company stock worth $1,221,241,837. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.69.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $177.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.59, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.98.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 7.35%. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.