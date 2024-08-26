Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,677 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Members Trust Co lifted its position in Amazon.com by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 9.2% during the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,276,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 55,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $177.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.98. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $201.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.59, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.69.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,107,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,241,837 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

